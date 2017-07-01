Matt Bush loses closer role, Rangers will use committee

The Texas Rangers continue to be unsettled by a struggling bullpen, and they’re once again making a change at closer.

Manager Jeff Banister said Saturday that the team was removing Matt Bush from the closer’s role and going with a “no roles bullpen” for the foreseeable future.

Sam Dyson started the season as Texas’s closer, but was ultimately removed from the role in April after blowing three saves in six appearances, allowing 13 runs in 4.1 innings. Bush replaced him, blew four of 14 save opportunities in that span, and ultimately lost the job after giving up four hits and three earned runs to the Chicago White Sox in just a third of an inning on Friday.