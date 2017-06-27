Ad Unit
Mike Trout progressing towards return before All-Star break

June 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mike Trout

Mike Trout continues to make progress in his rehab from thumb surgery.

Trout joined the Angels for their current road trip, which sees the team playing up the road from Anaheim against the Dodgers. Trout has been doing some hitting drills, such as hitting off a tee. According to the LA Times’ Pedro Moura, Trout hit soft toss on Tuesday and will begin taking batting practice next.

Trout left the Angels’ game against the Marlins on May 28 with a thumb injury. He was placed on the DL a day later and then underwent the surgery on May 31. The initial timetable was for Trout to miss 6-8 weeks, but he said his goal was to return before the All-Star break, which begins on July 10. He has less than two weeks to make good on that statement.


