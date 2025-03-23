Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Insane photo of 7-foot-9 Florida player next to reporter goes viral

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

Olivier Rioux has not played at all in his first season at Florida, but the 7-foot-9 freshman has still been plenty visible during March Madness. You can’t exactly miss him, after all.

Rioux, who took a redshirt year this season, is the tallest player in NCAA Division I basketball history. The Canada native makes everyone look small, but CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson looked like a legitimate toddler standing next to him on Sunday.

Wolfson posed for a photo with Rioux prior to Florida’s second-round NCAA Tournament game against two-time defending national champion UConn. Wolfson shared the photo on social media with a side-by-side comparison to when she stood next to Tacko Fall, who is three inches shorter than Rioux.

Tracy Wolfson stands next to Olivier Rioux

Most people have never stood next to someone who is anywhere close to as tall as Rioux. Though he did not play in the SEC Tournament, Rioux still took part in the ceremonial cutting down of the net after the Gators won. Not surprisingly, he did not need the ladder.

Wolfson is not the first member of the media who has looked like an action figure standing next to Rioux. Fans cannot wait to see Rioux in action for Florida, and you can understand why.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!