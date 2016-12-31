Noah Syndergaard calls out Bryce Harper in Instagram comment

Hey Noah Syndergaard, tell us how you really feel about Bryce Harper.

Harper posted a video to his Instagram account Saturday showing him and his brother Bryan in Ohio State gear ahead of the Buckeyes’ playoff game against Clemson. Harper used the “Saturdays are for the boys” line in his video, which is a phrase Barstool Sports uses. Barstool posted the video to their Instagram account:

Many of Barstool’s Instagram followers watched the video and commented on it, but one stood out more than the others.

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, an NL East rival of Harper, commented on the video and called out Harper in one simple word.

Maybe Syndergaard is a big Clemson fan. Or maybe he feels really strongly about people breaking the law by recording videos on their phone while driving. Or maybe he just accurately conveyed how many of Harper’s haters feel about the former NL MVP.

Whatever the case, Syndergaard is turning into a must-follow on social media, as evidenced by this and some of his other tweets.