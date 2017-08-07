Noah Syndergaard sends funny tweet about ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo

Noah Syndergaard brought some serious heat on Sunday night. But don’t get excited, Mets fans, we’re not talking about that kind of heat.

Syndergaard, who has been on the disabled list for more than three months, made a cameo appearance in the latest episode of HBO’s hit show “Game of Thrones.” The flame-throwing pitcher appeared as a Lannister soldier in a crucial battle scene, and his big moment was heaving a spear.

Did you catch Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard as a Lannister solider? @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/SO1HhAenIS — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) August 7, 2017

.@Noahsyndergaard with the sweet spear toss on GoT pic.twitter.com/FKHtt4tXbr — Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 7, 2017

If you’re a big “Game of Thrones” fan and haven’t seen the outcome of Episode 4, you might want to stop here. Syndergaard sent some funny tweets about his appearance on the show, but one contained a spoiler:

To my sides defense….they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!!

At least I didn't throw behind him. — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 7, 2017

Syndergaard fit the bill perfectly, especially with the nickname he has embraced since he became a household name. You couldn’t have picked a better guy for GoT.