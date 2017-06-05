Ad Unit
Monday, June 5, 2017

Minor league team holding controversial ‘hourglass appreciation night’

June 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Ogden Raptors

From the team that brought you “drag queens” comes the latest controversial promotion.

The Ogden Raptors, a rookie ball team playing in the Pioneer League, announced on Saturday a new promotion they’ll be holding in August. The night — to be held on Aug. 11 — is called “Hourglass Appreciation Night.” To celebrate “Hourglass Appreciation Night,” the team will have women with hourglass-shaped bodies in the stadium.

Here’s the description for the event, from the team’s press release.

Since August is the eighth month of the calendar year, and an 8 looks tantalizingly similar to an hourglass, be there a better way to remind the world that baseball needs no clock than to feature 18 hourglass-shaped color commentators?

That’s right! Stars Talent Studio of Salt Lake City will provide a different stunner each half-inning. And the Raptors will video-stream the broadcast booth – well, at least the better-looking half of it!

Fans will have the opportunity to pose for pictures with the lovely ladies as we showcase seriously splendid visual appeal: Utah’s legendary mountains, Dodgers and Reds farmhands – and gorgeous women whose curves rival those of any stud pitching prospect!

Not only is it a total stretch to turn the eighth month of the year into an hourglass tie-in, but many find the whole concept of trotting curvy women into the broadcast booth as if they’re ring girls to be off-putting.

As you could imagine, the promotion didn’t go over well among many on Twitter. Here’s a sample of the reaction:


