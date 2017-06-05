Minor league team holding controversial ‘hourglass appreciation night’

From the team that brought you “drag queens” comes the latest controversial promotion.

The Ogden Raptors, a rookie ball team playing in the Pioneer League, announced on Saturday a new promotion they’ll be holding in August. The night — to be held on Aug. 11 — is called “Hourglass Appreciation Night.” To celebrate “Hourglass Appreciation Night,” the team will have women with hourglass-shaped bodies in the stadium.

Here’s the description for the event, from the team’s press release.

Since August is the eighth month of the calendar year, and an 8 looks tantalizingly similar to an hourglass, be there a better way to remind the world that baseball needs no clock than to feature 18 hourglass-shaped color commentators? That’s right! Stars Talent Studio of Salt Lake City will provide a different stunner each half-inning. And the Raptors will video-stream the broadcast booth – well, at least the better-looking half of it! Fans will have the opportunity to pose for pictures with the lovely ladies as we showcase seriously splendid visual appeal: Utah’s legendary mountains, Dodgers and Reds farmhands – and gorgeous women whose curves rival those of any stud pitching prospect!

Not only is it a total stretch to turn the eighth month of the year into an hourglass tie-in, but many find the whole concept of trotting curvy women into the broadcast booth as if they’re ring girls to be off-putting.

As you could imagine, the promotion didn’t go over well among many on Twitter. Here’s a sample of the reaction:

