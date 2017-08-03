Report: Red Sox owners did not let Dave Dombrowski deal top prospects at deadline

Other than a couple of smaller-name moves, the Boston Red Sox were largely quiet at this year’s trade deadline, and now we know partly why.

Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal reported on Thursday that Red Sox ownership prevented president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski from moving the team’s top prospects at the deadline.

The Red Sox did manage to acquire Eduardo Nuñez from the San Francisco Giants and Addison Reed from the New York Mets. But the bigger fish they were linked to prior to the deadline wound up escaping their grasp, as multiple even landed with the rival New York Yankees.

Dombrowski has been known to prioritize win-now pieces over prospects, especially back when he ran the Detroit Tigers. But while Sox ownership has mostly been content to let him do his thing (see: trades for Chris Sale, Craig Kimbrel, etc.), it appears they had to draw a line in the sand this time around.

