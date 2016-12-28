Report: Rockies have offered Greg Holland multi-year deal

The Colorado Rockies were the worst team in baseball last year in terms of bullpen ERA, and they’re looking to address that problem this offseason.

According to a report by Drew Creasman of BSN Denver, the Rockies have approached free agent reliever Greg Holland with a multi-year deal. General manager Jeff Bridich also acknowledged on Wednesday that the team has “checked in” with Holland, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com.

Holland, 31, used to be one of the game’s top closers, making the American League All-Star team in consecutive years with the Kansas City Royals in 2013 and 2014. But he had to undergo Tommy John surgery in October 2015 after tearing the UCL in his pitching elbow and hasn’t pitched since.

At least one other club was showing interest in Holland earlier this offseason, but it’s east to see why the Rockies, who need talent wherever they can get it, might want to take on the reclamation experiment.