Sergio Romo agrees to deal with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and relief pitcher Sergio Romo agreed to a deal on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The two sides had been in talks, with a report by Ken Rosenthal Thursday saying Romo was deciding between the Dodgers and another team. MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi first reported that the two sides have agreed to a deal.

Romo will turn 34 next month and has spent his entire career with the rival San Francisco Giants in the NL West. He was extremely dominant in 2011 and 2012 but has become more hittable over the past few years. He was 1-0 with a 2.64 ERA last season and struck out 33 batters in 30.2 innings.

Romo is an extremely slider-heavy pitcher and threw it 63 percent of the time last season, according to Fangraphs.

He fills a need in the Dodgers’ bullpen for a right-handed arm.