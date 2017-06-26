Adrian Wojnarowski will reportedly start at ESPN July 1

It was reported months ago that NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski is making the switch from Yahoo Sports to ESPN, and the move will apparently become official in the very near future.

ESPN’s Richard Dietsch is reporting that Wojnarowski will join the World Wide Leader on July 1.

Per Sources: @WojVerticalNBA will start at ESPN on July 1. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 26, 2017

Previous reports claimed Woj would be starting at ESPN before the NBA Draft, but that obviously didn’t happen.

ESPN laid off many of its big-name NBA reporters as part of its recent round of corporate cuts. Wojnarowski is arguably the best NBA reporter in the business and is a huge get for the network.