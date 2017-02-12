Agent: Larry Sanders has offer on table to return to NBA

The Larry Sanders Show may be back on the air very shortly.

Agent Joel Bell, who represents Sanders, said over the weekend that his client already has an offer on the table to return to the NBA.

“A lot of teams have expressed interest in Larry,” Bell said, per Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times. “We already have one offer on the table. We should have something done at some point, probably by the All-Star break.”

The 28-year-old Sanders last played in the league during the 2014-15 season, averaging 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game for the Milwaukee Bucks. He teased a return to the NBA at the end of last season, but nothing ultimately materialized.

Sanders has raised questions in the past about his passion for the sport of basketball, but energy bigs capable of making a two-way impact are quite in demand around this time of year. As such, it almost goes without saying that plenty of NBA teams would love to have him.