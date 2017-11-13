Allen Iverson expected to return to BIG3 only as coach

Allen Iverson disappointed a lot of basketball fans over the summer when he missed some BIG3 games for various reasons, but he is apparently still going to be a part of the league when play resumes next year.

Iverson, who was both a player and a coach last year, is expected to return to the BIG3 in 2018. However, TMZ is reporting that he will only be coaching this time around.

Iverson was used as a cornerstone for the BIG3’s marketing last season, which is why it was so disappointing that he missed a game in Philadelphia due to injury and later blew off a game for no good reason. Iverson apologized for missing the game in Dallas, and some reports indicated he was hitting the casino hard the night before.

Flaking out on events is nothing new for Iverson, as we all saw what happened when he was supposed to appear at a high school last year.

While he was a shell of his former self when he did play in BIG3 games, having Iverson associated with the BIG3 is still good for the league. Hopefully he can commit to coaching this time and will fulfill all of his responsibilities.