Carmelo Anthony may not waive no-trade clause because of family

It seems very obvious that the New York Knicks want Carmelo Anthony gone, but the 32-year-old superstar may ultimately decide he is not going to give Phil Jackson and company their wish. Why? Because he puts family above all else.

After a shootaround on Tuesday, Anthony told reporters his family’s comfort level in New York is one reason he is very particular about where he would accept a trade.

“That’s more about what I care about, my family,” Anthony said, via Frank Isola of the New York Daily News. “My son being comfortable in New York at an age now where he’s really getting an opportunity to understand being in New York and having a home there and having friends there. My wife working there and having opportunities there.

“I think about that more so than my decision for my career. At the end of the day, it will come down to my decision. But I think more about my decision and what they’re going to have to go through if anything would happen.”

Anthony has repeatedly said he wants to finish his career in New York, and his family situation and marketability in The Big Apple have a lot to do with that. There have been reports that he has told the Knicks he will only accept a trade to two — and maybe three — places, but Carmelo says he has not had any such conversation with the team.

“I haven’t told anybody anything,” he said. “I haven’t had that conversation with anybody. … I hear the new report every day. Every day is a new team. Every day is ‘Melo said this, Melo said that.’ Melo hasn’t said anything yet. That’s what I will say, ‘Melo hasn’t said anything.'”

Shortly after speaking with the media, Anthony shared a cryptic message on Twitter.

Running away from things you find unpleasant causes suffering. But facing and challenging such situations will enrich your life. #StayMelo pic.twitter.com/B6F0MWwG4o — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) January 31, 2017

Anthony reaffirmed that he will consider waiving his no-trade clause if the Knicks are determined to move on from him, but he holds all the leverage. For the time being, one team already seems like a more likely suitor than the others.