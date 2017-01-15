Carmelo Anthony not happy with criticism by friend of Phil Jackson

There’s more drama in New York centering around the relationship between Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson.

On Thursday, Jackson’s former assistant and close confidant Charley Rosen wrote a column for FanRag Sports that was extremely critical of Anthony. In it, Rosen wrote that Anthony’s legs were going, criticized his defense, and said that Anthony has “outlived his usefulness in New York.”

As Rosen has something of a direct line to the Knicks president, Anthony was understandably annoyed – and wondered if Rosen was echoing complaints being made privately by Jackson himself.

Let's just say that Carmelo isn't too thrilled with what Phil Jackson's media friend wrote about him. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 15, 2017

Carmelo seemed to suggest that what Phil Jackson's friend, Charley Rosen, wrote about him may be Phil's thoughts as well. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 15, 2017

Carmelo: "If they feel like my time in New York is over I guess that’s a conversation we should have." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 15, 2017

Reports have indicated that there’s been no thought of Anthony waiving his no-trade clause, but the events of the past week may be testing his resolve. That’s especially true if he’s starting to feel like Jackson is leaking criticism to his friends in the media.