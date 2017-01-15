Ad Unit
Carmelo Anthony not happy with criticism by friend of Phil Jackson

January 15, 2017
by Grey Papke

There’s more drama in New York centering around the relationship between Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson.

On Thursday, Jackson’s former assistant and close confidant Charley Rosen wrote a column for FanRag Sports that was extremely critical of Anthony. In it, Rosen wrote that Anthony’s legs were going, criticized his defense, and said that Anthony has “outlived his usefulness in New York.”

As Rosen has something of a direct line to the Knicks president, Anthony was understandably annoyed – and wondered if Rosen was echoing complaints being made privately by Jackson himself.

Reports have indicated that there’s been no thought of Anthony waiving his no-trade clause, but the events of the past week may be testing his resolve. That’s especially true if he’s starting to feel like Jackson is leaking criticism to his friends in the media.


