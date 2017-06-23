Chris Paul re-elected as President of the NBA Player’s Association

After a successful first term, Chris Paul has been re-elected to serve as the President of the NBA Player’s Association. During his first term, Paul was involved in the negotiation of the latest collective bargaining agreement.

Chris Paul was re-elected to a new term as President of the National Basketball Players Association today in New York City. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 23, 2017

“I’m humbled that my fellow players have voted to have me continue as President of the NBPA,” said Paul. “We’ve accomplished a lot these past few years, most notably successfully negotiating a new CBA while avoiding being locked out. But there’s more work to be done. I look forward to helping new players understand and embrace everything the PA does for them, and working to create new opportunities for our players both on and off the court.”

This election occurs just before Paul prepares to opt out of his contract and enter free agency.

During the same meeting, Kings guard Garrett Temple was elected to replace Kyle Korver as a Vice President on the Executive Committee.

The rest of the Executive Committee is comprised of LeBron James (First Vice President), James Jones (Secretary-Treasurer), Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala and Anthony Tolliver (Vice Presidents).

