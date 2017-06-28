Clippers focused on re-signing Blake Griffin

The Los Angeles Clippers are in turmoil, but they would like to keep some consistency.

On Wednesday, the Clippers agreed to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets. That results in the loss of a key player who helped turn the Clippers into one of the best teams in the conference the past six seasons. On top of that, the Clippers are also losing JJ Redick in free agency.

Apparently losing all of their key players would be too much, so the team is focusing on re-signing Blake Griffin, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

And yes, this does mean Clippers are focused on retaining Blake Griffin in free agency, per league sources. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 28, 2017

The Clippers would then have the big men duo of Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, plus some new frontcourt pieces such as Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams. They undoubtedly would be a weaker team, but at least thanks to Jordan and Beverley, their defense should be pretty strong.

Many other reporters also suggested Griffin could still return to the Clippers despite Paul’s departure.