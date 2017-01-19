Courtney Lee accuses Wizards coach Sidney Lowe of foul play

New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee wants the league to investigate the conduct of Washington Wizards assistant coach Sidney Lowe at the end of Thursday’s game between the teams.

The Knicks lost 113-110 and didn’t get a shot off on their final possession. Lee had the best look at the basket, but he passed up a shot because he heard someone yell “I’m here” just as he got the ball.

It turns out that person was Lowe, who could be seen rising up from the Wizards’ bench behind Lee and standing on the court.

“If that was their tactic, their defensive scheme, it worked,” Lee said after the game via the New York Daily News. “Because I thought that was a defensive player.”

Here’s a look at the play:

Here's the play Courtney Lee is referencing. Can clearly see the coach almost on the three point line yelling in his ear pic.twitter.com/K69ELycCWY — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 20, 2017

And here’s Lee talking about it after the game:

Courtney Lee says a sly tactic from a Wizards assistant coach tricked him into thinking he had help on the last possession. pic.twitter.com/UhwGIT9JQK — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 20, 2017

This time if Lee posts some cryptic pictures on Instagram, we’ll probably have a better idea of what he’s talking about. It will be interesting to see what the league does.