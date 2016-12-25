Report: Criticism of Kings omitted from final edition of George Karl book

If you’re looking for criticism of the Sacramento Kings in George Karl’s new book, you’re in the wrong place.

According to Marc J. Spears and Mark Stein of ESPN, Karl’s criticisms of the Kings, from owner Vivek Ranadive to center DeMarcus Cousins, were removed from the final print of the book after being there in proof copies sent to media outlets such as ESPN. One story in which Karl describes being welcomed to “basketball hell” by Rudy Gay was removed after being in the initial versions and printed as an excerpt in November.

Karl, who coached Sacramento from February 2015 until the end of the 2015-16 season, simply said he was “not authorized” to include such criticisms in the book. Sources told ESPN that this was accurate, and part of his settlement agreement when he left the team in April.

If you’re looking for what Karl really thinks of Cousins, Vlade Divac, and the Sacramento organization, you’re out of luck. There’s plenty of other controversial stuff in the book, though.