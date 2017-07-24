Damian Lillard questions Kyrie Irving trade request

Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving both seem to think that the grass is greener on the other side.

In an appearance Monday on “SI Now,” Lillard was asked about Irving’s trade request from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Who wouldn’t want to go to the Finals every year?” replied the Blazers guard. “I think they’ve been to the Finals the last three years. I would love to do that.

“I’ve never played with LeBron [James],” continued Lillard when then asked if he would ever seek a trade if James was on his team. “But just watching from the outside, you see how easy he makes the game for everybody else. I’m not sure what it’s like playing with LeBron in person, but the player, I don’t see why anybody wouldn’t want to play with him.”

Irving has indeed been to three straight Finals with one championship ring at the age of just 25, while the 27-year-old Lillard has yet to even make it to the Conference Finals. But Lillard has the featured, face-of-the-franchise role in Portland, something Irving will never have while on the same team as James.

Uncle Drew’s issues with the Cavs do appear to run quite deep. But Lillard is living proof that the headlining role that Irving apparently desires is not necessarily all that it is made out to be.