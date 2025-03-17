Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Cameron Brink grossed out by LA Sparks’ practice proposal

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

Cameron Brink was grossed out by the reactions to the Los Angeles Sparks’ practice proposal.

The Sparks shared a post on social media soliciting men to practice against the Sparks’ players. Their post was shared via X on March 9 and stated that tryouts would take place on April 12.

Cameron Brink at a podium
Apr 3, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cameron Brink of Stanford accepts the award for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year at the Cleveland Browns Stadium Key Bank Club. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the fan reactions focused on men having a chance to get up close and personal with Brink and some other Sparks players, which Brink noted.

Brink was grossed out by those reactions. She spoke on her “Straight to Cam” show by Wave Sports & Entertainment for an episode published on Monday and complained about the reactions.

“I’m really icked out by the potential new practice players,” Brink said on her show.

“Preferably they’re gay,” she joked of the male practice players. “I’m not boxing out anyone.”

The Sparks would obviously do their best to vet all candidates before approving them to practice with the team, which should alleviate Brinks’ concerns. She still definitely wants to avoid the creeps though.

Brink, 24, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Sparks last year. She is returning from a torn ACL suffered in June. Brinks averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game in 15 contests last season.

Why would the Sparks need male practice players? Given that these are the best female players in the world, it would probably be easier to find male players who can challenge them rather than other female players.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!