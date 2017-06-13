Daryl Morey: Rockets ‘have something up our sleeve’ to beat Warriors

Daryl Morey, for one, is not welcoming our new Golden State overlords.

Speaking after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to win their second NBA title in three years, the Houston Rockets general manager scoffed at the idea of their supposed invincibility.

“They are not unbeatable,” Morey said, per ESPN’s Zach Lowe. “There have been bigger upsets in sports history. We’re going to keep improving our roster.

“We are used to long odds,” he continued. “If Golden State makes the odds longer, we might up our risk profile and get even more aggressive. We have something up our sleeve.”

It’s uncertain what exactly Morey and the Rockets might have up their sleeve, but what we do know is hiring Mike D’Antoni last summer to install an offense centered around James Harden and shooters was a huge step in the right direction. Houston now enters this summer with the eighth-most projected cap space in the NBA (per Spotrac), and adding some defensive pieces and/or younger talent may help the always outspoken Morey make good on his claim.