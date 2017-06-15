Draymond Green cracks LeBron James bald joke on Instagram

Draymond Green is ruthless, absolutely ruthless!

The Golden State Warriors forward kicked his troll game into high gear on Thursday at his championship parade. First he wore a T-shirt that mocked the Cavs over the brief length of the series. Then he jabbed James with a response about superteams. And after James responded to the T-shirt on Instagram, Green came back with an Instagram response of his own.

Green posted a photo on Instagram of James sporting a shaved head. The caption was great:

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

That’s a reference to how stressful the Warriors were for James, who called Golden State a “juggernaut” before and during the Finals.

For his photo, Green uploaded a screenshot from a video James posted to Instagram Thursday showing the Cavs star at the gym. Here’s LeBron’s original post: