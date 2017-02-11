Ad Unit
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo goes flying on another impressive dunk

February 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk

The Greek Freak was at it again on Saturday night.

During the third quarter of Milwaukee’s game against Miami on Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo took off on a dunk from just inside the free throw line and soared in for the jam:

You saw that correctly: Antetokounmpo only needed one step after crossing halfcourt to complete that dunk. Awesome.


