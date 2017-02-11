Giannis Antetokounmpo goes flying on another impressive dunk

The Greek Freak was at it again on Saturday night.

During the third quarter of Milwaukee’s game against Miami on Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo took off on a dunk from just inside the free throw line and soared in for the jam:

Looks like #Giannis watched Space Jam before his game today! pic.twitter.com/OWgWEalxtw — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2017

You saw that correctly: Antetokounmpo only needed one step after crossing halfcourt to complete that dunk. Awesome.