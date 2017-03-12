Goran Dragic missing game with massively swollen eye

Goran Dragic was unavailable for Sunday night’s Miami Heat game against the Indiana Pacers with a bruised right orbital after catching an elbow to the face on Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Dragic left Saturday’s game after being injured and said following the game that he expected to play Sunday. But this is how his eye looked an hour before Sunday’s tipoff, which explains why he was unavailable to play.

This is why Goran Dragic cannot play tonight:; pic.twitter.com/4QTAxGLF2d — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 12, 2017

Here’s the play where he got hurt.

The eye swelled up considerably more from after Saturday until Sunday evening. Here’s how he looked after Saturday’s game and what he had to say about the injury: