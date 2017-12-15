Gordon Hayward open to returning this season

Gordon Hayward remains open to a return to the Boston Celtics this season.

Hayward spoke with reporters on Friday prior to a game between his former team, the Utah Jazz, and his current team, the Celtics. While speaking with the media, he was asked whether he could return this season from a broken leg suffered in the Celtics’ opener on Oct. 17.

“My mind is open to that,” Hayward said. “I’m trying to get back as fast as I can. It all depends on how I heal. Taking it day-by-day, goal-by-goal. We’ll see what happens.”

Hayward has continued to talk about the possibility of returning this season. In a previous interview, he said the thought was in the back of his mind.

Boston has gone 24-6 without Hayward to start the season and leads the Eastern Conference. After playing only five minutes in the opener, he would be a welcomed addition to the team.