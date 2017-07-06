Gordon Hayward goes suit shopping at discount clothing store ahead of new deal

Gordon Hayward was in Boston apparently doing some last-minute suit shopping ahead of his new deal with the Celtics.

An Instagram user posted photos on Thursday showing him with Hayward inside a Jos. A. Bank clothing store, supposedly in Boston. One photo shows Hayward after putting on a dress shirt, and another shows the free agent going through the tie section.

Hayward supposedly told the fan he needed a suit for Friday, which is when free agents can officially sign deals with new teams. Prior to that period, deals can be reached and agreed upon but not officially signed, which is how we ended up with the DeAndre Jordan fiasco of 2015.

Hayward informed the Celtics on Tuesday that he will be signing a four-year, $130 million deal with them.

You have to respect the frugality of a man who goes shopping at a discount men’s clothing store after signing a 9-figure contract.