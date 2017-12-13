Instagram model Jen Selter all about unicorn Kristaps Porzingis

Instagram model Jen Selter is all about Kristaps Porzingis, it seems.

Earlier this month, Porzingis followed Selter on IG and liked one of her photos.

That may have grabbed her attention, because it didn’t take long for Selter to use a unicorn emoji on Instagram.

Weekend A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Dec 9, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

Unicorn is Porzingis’ nickname and calling card. Her using the unicorn emoji was only the start.

Selter said on Tuesday that she was going to watch the Knicks’ game against the Lakers.

Porzingis went for 37 points and 11 rebounds in the overtime win and certainly impressed the fans in attendance. She then sent another tweet containing a unicorn emoji, which she later deleted.

Maybe nothing pans out here, but this is just the latest reminder to shoot your shot, even if you get shot down on occasion.