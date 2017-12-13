Instagram model Jen Selter all about unicorn Kristaps Porzingis
Instagram model Jen Selter is all about Kristaps Porzingis, it seems.
Earlier this month, Porzingis followed Selter on IG and liked one of her photos.
#OneOfUs pic.twitter.com/yiJA2XvuRp
— DRAFT (@PlayDraft) December 3, 2017
That may have grabbed her attention, because it didn’t take long for Selter to use a unicorn emoji on Instagram.
Unicorn is Porzingis’ nickname and calling card. Her using the unicorn emoji was only the start.
Selter said on Tuesday that she was going to watch the Knicks’ game against the Lakers.
Let’s go @nyknicks
— Jen Selter (@JenSelter) December 13, 2017
Porzingis went for 37 points and 11 rebounds in the overtime win and certainly impressed the fans in attendance. She then sent another tweet containing a unicorn emoji, which she later deleted.
Now deleted pic.twitter.com/nGN368ETFs
— Larry Brown (@LBSports) December 13, 2017
Maybe nothing pans out here, but this is just the latest reminder to shoot your shot, even if you get shot down on occasion.