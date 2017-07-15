Jamal Crawford explains why he chose to sign with Wolves over Cavs

Jamal Crawford surprised some by choosing to sign with the young Minnesota Timberwolves over a team better equipped to help him compete for his first NBA championship, but you will find that his logic is actually quite sound.

In an interview with Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune that was published on Saturday, Crawford opened up about deciding on Minnesota over a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“They showed they were serious, trying to get things done right away,” said the three-time Sixth Man of the Year. “I felt like the time is right. I felt like I could fit. At this point of my career, I could easily chase a championship. I’m not saying we won’t compete, but it’s not about that. I want to take the journey and go through the wars with these guys.

“The Cavs, they’ve been there,” he went on. “Those guys know what it’s like to be in the Finals, win a championship. The Warriors, same deal. If I went there and let’s say we happen to win, what’s next? Sometimes it’s more gratifying to help teams go from one point to another. That’s the challenge. That’s what so fun about it. What if you went to the movies and knew how it ended when the movie started? It’s exciting because nobody really knows what we can be.”

The 37-year-old Crawford, who will be entering his 19th NBA season, was reportedly recruited by at least one prominent Cav. But it sounds like he prefers going through the process over getting immediate results, and the burgeoning Minnesota juggernaut will definitely give him that opportunity.