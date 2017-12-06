pixel 1
Jamal Crawford gets standing ovation from Clippers fans

December 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jamal Crawford is held in high regard by Los Angeles Clippers fans.

The veteran guard returned to LA to face his former team for the first time since signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason. He received quite a welcome from the Clippers, including this awesome tribute video:

After the tribute video played, fans gave Crawford a standing ovation.

Crawford played five seasons for the Clippers and was an extremely valuable contributor off the bench. He was twice named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year during his time with the team.

