Joel Embiid trolls Jalen Rose with ’81’ reference

Joel Embiid never runs out of ways to get his troll on.

On Wednesday, Embiid appeared on ESPN’s “The Six” and was asked about his conditioning level. The Philadelphia 76ers emerging star said he was at 81 percent.

Where did he get that number? Well sports fans know that 81 is how many points Kobe Bryant scored against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. ESPN personality Jalen Rose was a starting guard for the Raptors on that team. So that was Embiid’s way of zinging Rose.

Why would Embiid want to troll Rose? Because Rose called a previous “69” joke by Embiid “unprofessional.”

Jalen Rose called Joel Embiid unprofessional for saying his conditioning is at "69%." Asked about his conditioning again, Embiid says he is now at 81%

(creds u/gulfwang) pic.twitter.com/KWkxLT9X59 — BALLGOD (@theballgod) November 23, 2017

Embiid, man. So savage.