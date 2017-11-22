pixel 1
header
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Joel Embiid trolls Jalen Rose with ’81’ reference

November 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid never runs out of ways to get his troll on.

On Wednesday, Embiid appeared on ESPN’s “The Six” and was asked about his conditioning level. The Philadelphia 76ers emerging star said he was at 81 percent.

Where did he get that number? Well sports fans know that 81 is how many points Kobe Bryant scored against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. ESPN personality Jalen Rose was a starting guard for the Raptors on that team. So that was Embiid’s way of zinging Rose.

Why would Embiid want to troll Rose? Because Rose called a previous “69” joke by Embiid “unprofessional.”

Embiid, man. So savage.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus