Monday, July 17, 2017

Joel Embiid calls NBA 2K18 rating ‘bull crap’

July 17, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield

The NBA season just wrapped up. How are we already talking about 2K18 ratings?

Well, NBA 2K18 won’t be released until Sep. 15, but the video game’s marketing team has begun to reveal its player ratings. It’s an excellent sports video game tradition: a player guessing his rating and then being furious when he finds out it’s lower than expected.

One of the first to find out his rating was the ever-entertaining 76ers big man Joel Embiid. Embiid said he should be a 95 in the game. When he was informed he’s actually an 86, Embiid called it “bull crap.”

Embiid said he wouldn’t curse because he just got fined (it was a $10,000 punishment for his LaVar Ball comments).

Paul George, who was on the cover of NBA 2K17, guessed he would be a 92 or 93. He seemed pleased to hear he is a 91.

#NBA2K18 rating confessionals w/ @ygtrece

A post shared by NBA 2K (@nba2k) on

The NBA 2K social media team has been posting videos and behind-the-scenes footage on its Instagram account, including videos featuring Damian Lillard and Isaiah Thomas. Thomas guessed he would be a 96, but is actually an 89.

Kyrie Irving is the cover star for 2K18.


