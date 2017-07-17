Joel Embiid calls NBA 2K18 rating ‘bull crap’

The NBA season just wrapped up. How are we already talking about 2K18 ratings?

Well, NBA 2K18 won’t be released until Sep. 15, but the video game’s marketing team has begun to reveal its player ratings. It’s an excellent sports video game tradition: a player guessing his rating and then being furious when he finds out it’s lower than expected.

One of the first to find out his rating was the ever-entertaining 76ers big man Joel Embiid. Embiid said he should be a 95 in the game. When he was informed he’s actually an 86, Embiid called it “bull crap.”

Joel Embiid thinks he should be a 95 in NBA 2K18 pic.twitter.com/djkoFzKcRx — Brian Mazique aka FP (@UniqueMazique) July 17, 2017

Embiid said he wouldn’t curse because he just got fined (it was a $10,000 punishment for his LaVar Ball comments).

My Durability rating must've not allowed my 2k rating to be at least 95🤔🤔!!!! Gotta work on that #TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 18, 2017

Paul George, who was on the cover of NBA 2K17, guessed he would be a 92 or 93. He seemed pleased to hear he is a 91.

#NBA2K18 rating confessionals w/ @ygtrece A post shared by NBA 2K (@nba2k) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

The NBA 2K social media team has been posting videos and behind-the-scenes footage on its Instagram account, including videos featuring Damian Lillard and Isaiah Thomas. Thomas guessed he would be a 96, but is actually an 89.

Early #NBA2K18 ratings & a behind-the-scenes look at the #NBA2K18 shoot in our Instagram stories. See them here: https://t.co/qO43DlmLak pic.twitter.com/B8akiF6YpC — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) July 17, 2017

Kyrie Irving is the cover star for 2K18.