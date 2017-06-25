Kevin Durant throws shade at Sixers’ new nickname

Kevin Durant had jokes for the new nickname for Markelle Fultz, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, and Ben Simmons.

Not long after the Sixers selected Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick in last Thursday’s NBA Draft, Embiid sent out a tweet with a new nickname for Philadelphia’s four prominent young players. Below is what they will now be known as.

According to Sixers fans, the new nickname is the "FEDS" (Fultz, Embiid, Dario, Simmons).. the FEDS are coming #TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

It’s definitely not a bad nickname and is actually kind of catchy. Durant thinks it a little early for nicknames, considering the foursome hasn’t played a game together yet.

Kevin Durant ethers the Sixers' FEDS nickname: 'How they got a nickname and ain't played no games together?' pic.twitter.com/DxdO09T5rA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 25, 2017

Technically, Durant is right since Fultz is not even a week into being a professional and Simmons missed all of last season due to injury. However, there’s no doubting the Sixers have an impressive collection of young talent that could end up being special. We aren’t there yet though, and Durant is here to remind us we might need to pump the brakes a little.