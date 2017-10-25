Kevin Love and Dwyane Wade have a lot of work to do with their handshake

Kevin Love and Dwyane Wade have only been teammates for a few weeks, and that was evident when television cameras showed them shaking hands following Tuesday night’s win over the Chicago Bulls.

Wade and LeBron James, who won two championships together with the Miami Heat and are close friends, have their own secret handshake. Love and LeBron have one, too, but Love and D-Wade have some work to do.

D-Wade’s handshake with LeBron vs. his handshake with Kevin Love (via @cavs) pic.twitter.com/DxnGNs8DWF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2017

Don’t worry, Wade and Love are going to come up with something. Though, based on their reactions, we wouldn’t be surprised if they stuck with the “nice to meet you” shake going forward.

"We don't have a handshake yet……." -Me https://t.co/5hJFRR7IuW — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) October 25, 2017

Let’s work on it over team breakfast tomorrow https://t.co/D58UkfcnaY — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 25, 2017

If Wade and Love can come up with a custom handshake of their own in the near future, perhaps Wade will start to feel a little better about his role on a new team. These things take time.