Kobe Bryant congratulates ‘White Mamba’ Diana Taurasi on scoring record

Kobe Bryant was so impressed with Diana Taurasi breaking the WNBA’s all-time scoring record on Sunday that he is willing to share a nickname with the Phoenix Mercury star. Or, at least half a nickname.

Taurasi, a three-time WNBA champion, passed Tina Thompson’s mark of 7,488 points when she scored 19 in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Kobe was in attendance for the game, and he congratulated the “White Mamba” on Twitter:

We know a certain former NBA player who might be offended by Kobe’s shoutout, but the Black Mamba is the one who gets to decide who earns the right to be called the White Mamba.

Taurasi has played less than 13 seasons in the WNBA, and Thompson played 17. She’s only going to continue separating herself from the pack throughout the rest of her career.