Lamar Odom denies taking drugs night of overdose

It has been well over a year since Lamar Odom ended up in a coma after reportedly overdosing at a Nevada brothel, but the former NBA star insists he did not use drugs the night he nearly lost his life.

Odom was a guest on “The Wendy Williams Show” last week, and he declared himself sober after admitting to having a serious drug problem for years. He also spoke about the infamous October 2016 night in which he almost died.

“I wasn’t there for a (full) day. I woke up in a coma,” he said. “If I spent more than a day there … I don’t think so.”

Reports indicated Odom had been on a binge for several days at the brothel. When Odom was asked by Williams if he was high the night of the incident, he shook his head “no.”

“I think that was just God trying to talk to me and get me to stop doing whatever I was doing,” he said. “I didn’t take any drugs that night.”

When Williams pointed out that the toxicology report showed Odom had cocaine in his system, Lamar stuck to his denial.

“OK, but I didn’t,” he said.

Odom has been open about cocaine use derailing his NBA career, so it’s interesting that he is so adamant about not taking drugs the night he went into a coma. Perhaps the implication is that he accidentally ingested something, but he didn’t get into specifics.

Another noteworthy moment in the interview came when Odom said the reported incident in which he got kicked off an airplane last summer was “bulls—” and never actually happened.

Odom, 37, said he still drinks alcohol but that he is in a “good place.”