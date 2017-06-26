LaVar Ball takes off shirt at ‘WWE Monday Night Raw’

LaVar Ball finally found the proper place for his talk and hype — a WWE ring.

Ball and his “Big Baller Brand” made an appearance on “WWE Monday Night RAW” at Staples Center in Los Angeles Monday. The father appeared on the program with sons LaMelo and Lonzo.

Both sons got in the ring with The Miz, and then LaVar did as well. The sons said a few things, but we all know that LaVar is the mouth behind the brand, so he did most of the talking.

At one point he made a cartoon-like sound:

And then the highlight came when LaVar ripped off his shirt:

LaVar Ball is a clown and a carnival barker, but we can’t say that he’s not funny. That was some excellent promo for his brand and company.