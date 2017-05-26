LeBron James not ready to discuss Warriors yet: ‘It’s too stressful’

LeBron James can officially start preparing to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for a third consecutive year, but the Cleveland Cavaliers star was in no mood to do that on Thursday night. Why? Because he just wanted to relax.

While speaking to reporters after his team closed out the Boston Celtics, LeBron said he was not in the right frame of mind to talk about the challenges the Warriors present because it is “too stressful.”

Here's what Lebron had to say in his postgame presser on the matchup with the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/b1itWEUEVX — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 26, 2017

LeBron obviously has a great deal of respect for Golden State, and how could he not? The Warriors defeated the Cavs 4-2 in the Finals two years ago, and Cleveland had to battle all the way back from a 3-1 hole last year to get even. And all of that was before they added Kevin Durant.

With Durant, the Warriors have not lost a playoff game. They steamrolled their way to three series sweeps leading up to the Finals, and LeBron had a perfect way of describing them on Thursday. You can’t blame the reigning Finals MVP for wanting to take a few minutes to relax before the toughest task of his career.