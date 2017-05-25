LeBron James calls Warriors a ‘juggernaut’

The Cleveland Cavaliers knocked the Boston Celtics out of the playoffs, but LeBron James knows there is still a very difficult road ahead.

After winning Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals 135-103 on Thursday night, James was interviewed by TNT’s Kristen Ledlow and said his team would enjoy the victory for a few days before turning their attention to the Golden State Warriors.

“We are going to enjoy this for a couple more days before we have to lock in on that juggernaut out west.” -LeBron on the @cavs' ECF victory pic.twitter.com/jaCjca8bxZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2017

During the interview, James referred to the Warriors as a “juggernaut,” which is a fair description. He later used the same term to describe the Warriors in an interview with TNT’s Ernie Johnson.

Golden State and Cleveland are meeting in the NBA Finals for the third straight year, and this will be the rubber match. One big difference though is that the Dubs now have Kevin Durant on their side, which probably led to their owner popping off before the Finals.