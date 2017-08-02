Magic Johnson wants Jordan Clarkson to be Sixth Man of the Year

Magic Johnson: Professional Hype Man remains all up in this thing.

Speaking during a visit to Jordan Clarkson’s youth basketball camp Tuesday, Johnson revealed his big goal for the 25-year-old guard for 2017-18.

“We’re excited about our season,” said the Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations, per Serena Winters of Lakers Nation. “[Clarkson] is going to play a major role in us being a better team this year. We felt we put some weapons around him that would even make his game better.

“I have challenged him because I want him to be Sixth Man of the Year, so I’ve challenged him to play like that,” Johnson continued. “I think he has the potential, the talent, he’s worked hard this summer.”

Clarkson averaged 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in a largely sixth-man capacity for the Lakers last season. It hasn’t been clear lately whether or not the team sees him as part of their future, so this has to be quite the welcome development for Clarkson.

As for Johnson, he has laid out lofty expectations for multiple other members of the Lakers’ young core as well, so all eyes will be on them come next season.