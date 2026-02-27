Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Diego Pavia jokes about concerns about his maturity

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Diego Pavia smiling
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates following the game between Vanderbilt University and Louisiana State University at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia does not seem too overly concerned about whether NFL teams are worried about his maturity level.

Pavia was asked about such concerns at the NFL Combine on Friday, and he was content to make light of that narrative. He joked that Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea had always liked to tell his players that they weren’t finished developing mentally yet.

“Coach Lea always pressed that your frontal lobe isn’t fully developed until you’re 25, and I just turned 24. So I’ve got like 365 days to go,” Pavia said, via Madelyn Burke of CBS Sports.

It’s a pretty good one-liner from Pavia, though it is highly unlikely to make teams feel any better about him if they do not think he will take the sport seriously enough. Realistically, those concerns will likely have to be addressed in private interviews either way.

Pavia’s larger-than-life personality endeared him to college football fans. However, his behavior after finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting left a lot of people unimpressed, and NFL teams undoubtedly took notice of that, too.

At 24, Pavia is not really a high-end prospect, and that is only further reinforced by concerns about his height. If he catches on in the league, it will be as a depth player, and no team is going to want to keep someone on the roster for that purpose if they’re going to cause issues off the field.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App