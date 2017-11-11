pixel 1
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Marcus Morris praises Brad Stevens for being a ‘guru’

November 11, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The NBA season is still very young, but the Boston Celtics look like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference thus far — even without Gordon Hayward. Marcus Morris, who is in his first season with the C’s, thinks that has a lot to do with his team’s head coach.

The Celtics won their 11th straight game Friday night with a 90-87 win over the Charlotte Hornets. It was another great defensive effort from a team that is allowing just 94.0 points per game, which is the best mark in the NBA. Morris had high praise for Stevens after the game.

Boston rallied back from a 15-point deficit, and Terry Rozier said Stevens never let the team’s confidence slip.

Stevens is still just 41 and is only in his fifth season as an NBA coach, but he is already one of the most respected minds in the game. You can tell by the recent comments Kyrie Irving made that players enjoy playing for Stevens. That bodes well for Boston’s future.

