Marcus Morris praises Brad Stevens for being a ‘guru’

The NBA season is still very young, but the Boston Celtics look like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference thus far — even without Gordon Hayward. Marcus Morris, who is in his first season with the C’s, thinks that has a lot to do with his team’s head coach.

The Celtics won their 11th straight game Friday night with a 90-87 win over the Charlotte Hornets. It was another great defensive effort from a team that is allowing just 94.0 points per game, which is the best mark in the NBA. Morris had high praise for Stevens after the game.

Marcus Morris: "We have a lot of fight, tenacity is high, defense is high. We've been doing a great job on defense and Brad Stevens — he's a guru." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 11, 2017

Boston rallied back from a 15-point deficit, and Terry Rozier said Stevens never let the team’s confidence slip.

Terry Rozier said Stevens told the Celtics they were gonna win the game when they were down 15: "And this place is gonna go crazy," Stevens told them. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 11, 2017

Stevens is still just 41 and is only in his fifth season as an NBA coach, but he is already one of the most respected minds in the game. You can tell by the recent comments Kyrie Irving made that players enjoy playing for Stevens. That bodes well for Boston’s future.