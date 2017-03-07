Mark Cuban on new Lakers front office: ‘I hope they fail miserably’

Don’t expect Mark Cuban to send the Lakers any congratulations or well-wishes on their new hires.

The Dallas Mavericks owner has long had a rivalry with the Lakers and had no qualms about taking shots at them. Now the legendary franchise is at the bottom of the barrel in the NBA and decided to make changes in the front office, with Jeanie Buss taking over and ousting brother Jim. She has hired Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka to run the team.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting between the Mavericks and Lakers, Cuban did not hold back when talking about the Lakers, who announced the hiring of Pelinka Tuesday.

“I hope they fail miserably. I hope they fail horrifically,” Cuban said via the LA Daily News. “I hope Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka go down as the worst GM/President combination in the history of GM/President combinations. But I hope they live wonderful lives.”

That last line about hoping they “live wonderful lives” makes it clear that Cuban’s feelings towards the Lakers is all business and not personal. And why should it be any different? He’s a team owner and the Lakers are one of his rivals. He’s been saying this sort of thing about the Lakers for years, but it never gets old.