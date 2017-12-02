Nerlens Noel grabs hot dog from media room at halftime of Mavs game

Nerlens Noel has not been playing for the Dallas Mavericks because of a thumb injury, but that’s not preventing him from getting in some mid-game snacking.

ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon shared a photo on Twitter Saturday of Noel, who apparently visited the media room at halftime to grab a hot dog.

Nerlens Noel visited the media dining room at halftime to get a hot dog. pic.twitter.com/mKYrB63e1J — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 2, 2017

Noel has not played in four straight games for the Mavs, though he is said to be active. The team reportedly hasn’t been happy with his work ethic. Grabbing a hot dog during a game probably doesn’t help that image, regardless of whether or not he’s playing. Snacking during a game is cute when you do it in this manner, but not the way Noel did it.