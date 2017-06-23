Report: Kings to release veteran Aaron Afflalo

Just one day following an NBA Draft in which the Sacramento Kings landed three first round picks with high hopes, the team is now clearing playing time for those young players.

The Kings will reportedly release veteran guard Aaron Afflalo before his contract becomes guaranteed on June 23, as first reported by Shams Charania of the Vertical.

The Sacramento Kings are releasing guard Arron Afflalo, league sources say. Afflalo had contract guarantee trigger today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2017

This not only frees up more playing time for Kings draft picks De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, and Harry Giles, but leaves Sacramento with a ton of cap space and flexibility entering free agency.

Sacramento could have $52m in cap space this summer which would include 10 players on guaranteed contracts. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 23, 2017

Only a few months removed from trading franchise cornerstone DeMarcus Cousins, the Kings will be able to make significant offers to available free agents.

Afflalo, 31, is now looking for work after a down season in Sacramento. The 12 year veteran averaged 8.4 points per game last season, his first in single-figures since 2009-10. He could still offer value at the right price, after shooting 41 percent from outside last season.

