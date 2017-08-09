Did Rudy Gobert subtweet Kyrie Irving?

Utah Jazz big Rudy Gobert may be taking a page out of LeBron James’ book.

Gobert posted a tweet on Wednesday that was critical of how players these days care more about attention than they do about winning.

People care more about attention than about winning nowadays… — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) August 9, 2017

It’s a tweet that could obviously apply to the situation of Kyrie Irving, a guy who wants out of a top title contender in the Cleveland Cavaliers so that he can have a starring role on his own team. It was also interpreted by some as a shot by Gobert at former Jazz teammate Gordon Hayward, but that seems much less likely — Hayward left Utah for a better opportunity to win with the Boston Celtics, and Gobert already covered his bases in that regard.

In any case, Irving has taken a fair share of criticism for his trade request, and this could be a sign that some of his peers look down on him for it as well.