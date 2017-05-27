Sam Dekker, Olivia Harlan officially engaged

Sam Dekker and Olivia Harlan are officially engaged.

Harlan, a TV reporter, announced on social media Saturday that Dekker proposed to her on Friday night.

I've been stupid in love with this guy since day 1. he asked me to be his wife last night that… https://t.co/OKPhkXFbtf — Olivia Harlan (@Olivia_Harlan) May 27, 2017

I've been stupid in love with this guy since day 1. he asked me to be his wife last night that means I can cry from laughing and poke his dimple forever. I thank God everyday for bringing me this perfect man A post shared by Olivia Harlan (@olivia_harlan) on May 27, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Dekker just completed his second season with the Houston Rockets after being drafted by them out of Wisconsin in the first round in 2015.

Harlan is a former teen beauty queen who serves as a sideline reporter for Atlanta Hawks game and covers ACC football for FOX Sports Southeast. She is the daughter of well known play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan. The two have been dating since at least the end of last year.

