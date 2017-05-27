Ad Unit
Sam Dekker, Olivia Harlan officially engaged

May 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Sam Dekker and Olivia Harlan are officially engaged.

Harlan, a TV reporter, announced on social media Saturday that Dekker proposed to her on Friday night.

Dekker just completed his second season with the Houston Rockets after being drafted by them out of Wisconsin in the first round in 2015.

Harlan is a former teen beauty queen who serves as a sideline reporter for Atlanta Hawks game and covers ACC football for FOX Sports Southeast. She is the daughter of well known play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan. The two have been dating since at least the end of last year.

