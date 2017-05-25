Shaq shows off his feet, nasty toes – internet goes crazy
Shaq gave TV viewers a glimpse of something they probably wish they never would have seen.
During halftime of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, Shaq left his right foot bare and held it out for TNT’s cameras to show on TV:
Someone get this man a pedicure! pic.twitter.com/SFCjnq7XV7
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2017
Shaq infamously had foot and toe problems during his playing career, so the status of his feet shouldn’t be too big of a surprise. Still, many were grossed out by the site.
Check out the internet reaction to Shaq’s feet:
That sound you hear are foot fetishes extinguishing throughout the entire population who saw Shaq's toes…..
— Adrienne (@Adri_AnneC) May 26, 2017
What would you do if someone you were seeing took off their shoes and socks for their first time and had toes and toenails like @Shaq's?
— Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) May 26, 2017
I am not posting Shaq's foot. There are children on this app
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 26, 2017
.@shaq is single-handedly killing off a generation of foot fetishes in real-time. #NBAONTNT
— (@Bitterwhiteguy) May 26, 2017
The disrespect of @Shaq 's toes…
— Jill Munroe (@StilettoJill) May 26, 2017
Mercy.. Shaq's gruesome foot looks like something out of an Eddie Murphy movie. https://t.co/NeOzzdvcrD
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 26, 2017
Seeing @SHAQ's feet wtf pic.twitter.com/5MFZZTNNLv
— Chris Bennett (@chrisgb00) May 26, 2017
This is Shaquille O'Neal's foot. Good luck sleeping tonight. pic.twitter.com/m87GnSyBBM
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 26, 2017