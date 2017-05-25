Shaq shows off his feet, nasty toes – internet goes crazy

Shaq gave TV viewers a glimpse of something they probably wish they never would have seen.

During halftime of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, Shaq left his right foot bare and held it out for TNT’s cameras to show on TV:

Someone get this man a pedicure! pic.twitter.com/SFCjnq7XV7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2017

Shaq infamously had foot and toe problems during his playing career, so the status of his feet shouldn’t be too big of a surprise. Still, many were grossed out by the site.

Check out the internet reaction to Shaq’s feet:

That sound you hear are foot fetishes extinguishing throughout the entire population who saw Shaq's toes….. — Adrienne (@Adri_AnneC) May 26, 2017

What would you do if someone you were seeing took off their shoes and socks for their first time and had toes and toenails like @Shaq's? — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) May 26, 2017

I am not posting Shaq's foot. There are children on this app — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 26, 2017

.@shaq is single-handedly killing off a generation of foot fetishes in real-time. #NBAONTNT — (@Bitterwhiteguy) May 26, 2017

The disrespect of @Shaq 's toes… — Jill Munroe (@StilettoJill) May 26, 2017

Mercy.. Shaq's gruesome foot looks like something out of an Eddie Murphy movie. https://t.co/NeOzzdvcrD — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 26, 2017