Thursday, May 25, 2017

Shaq shows off his feet, nasty toes – internet goes crazy

May 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Shaq foot toes

Shaq gave TV viewers a glimpse of something they probably wish they never would have seen.

During halftime of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, Shaq left his right foot bare and held it out for TNT’s cameras to show on TV:

Shaq infamously had foot and toe problems during his playing career, so the status of his feet shouldn’t be too big of a surprise. Still, many were grossed out by the site.

Check out the internet reaction to Shaq’s feet:


