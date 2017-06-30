Warriors reportedly may consider signing Dewayne Dedmon

The Golden State Warriors may be eyeing a new starting center.

Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports reports on Friday that the defending champions would consider signing Dewayne Dedmon if Andre Iguodala leaves in free agency. Amick also notes that incumbent Warriors center Zaza Pachulia is a free agent as well and that the full mid-level exception would be in play if Golden State stays above the salary cap.

Something to watch on Warriors front: IF Andre Iguodala leaves, there's discussion about Dewayne Dedmon's candidacy for starting center spot — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 30, 2017

Warriors C Zaza Pachulia is also free agent, but Dedmon has been high on their list for a while & free agency means it's all analyzed anew — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 30, 2017

If Warriors stayed above cap, they could give Dewayne Dedmon the full midlevel exception ($8.4 million starting). That's the potential play. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 30, 2017

Dedmon, who will turn 28 in August, averaged 5.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game for the San Antonio Spurs last season. Of course, he was infamously involved in this dirty play on Stephen Curry during the playoffs, so Golden State’s interest may be surprising to some. But Dedmon is an athletic big man who is impactful defensively and who would fill a major need for them, especially if Iguodala and/or Pachulia depart this summer.

Image via Dewayne Dedmon on Instagram