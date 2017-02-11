Ad Unit
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Warriors Twitter subtly trolls Russell Westbrook with game graphic

February 11, 2017
by Darryn Albert

More shots are being fired ahead of Kevin Durant’s first game back in Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

In a post to their team Twitter account, the Golden State Warriors pulled off a subtle troll job by putting Kevin Durant opposite Andre Roberson instead of Russell Westbrook in a promotional game graphic.

Well that’s certainly one way of getting around the league’s recent social media crackdown.

Based on Westbrook’s recent comments about his relationship with Durant, he probably doesn’t care an awful lot about the dig. But it’s still a prime display of pettiness nevertheless.


