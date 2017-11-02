Zach LaVine gets massive endorsement deal from Adidas

Zach LaVine has agreed to a four-year endorsement deal with Adidas worth up to $35 million, according to a report.

ESPN’s Nick DePaula reports that LaVine, who had worn Nike shoes during his first three seasons in the NBA, agreed to the deal with Adidas after Nike waived its contractual right to match.

LaVine was the No. 13 overall pick by the Timberwolves in 2014 and has steadily improved his statistics each season in the league. He averaged 18.9 points per game last season.

The former UCLA guard was traded to Chicago in the offseason as the centerpiece in the Jimmy Butler deal. He is one of only four players to win consecutive dunk contests.

LaVine has yet to play this season as he recovers from a torn ACL.